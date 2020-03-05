Serena Williams to Guest Judge Project Runway's Season 18 Finale! See a First Look

Project Runway is enlisting some A-list talent for their big finale!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at next week's part two of the Project Runway season 18 finale, which welcomes celebrity guest judge Serena Williams to the stylish panel (part one airs tonight at 9 p.m.).

The preview gives fans a first look at host Karlie Kloss introducing, "the greatest tennis player of all time, creator of her own line S by Serena and all around revolutionary woman, Serena Williams," before the final four designers Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer show their collections on the runway.

"Our designers have been waiting for this day their entire careers," Karlie adds. "We appreciate you all joining us today to help celebrate their dedication and their beautiful work."