Ian Ziering and More Stars Pay Tribute to Luke Perry One Year After His Death

Gone but certainly not forgotten.

One year after Luke Perry passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke, famous friends and fans alike are honoring the talented actor with heartfelt posts on social media.

On Wednesday morning, Ian Ziering shared a throwback photo with his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star as well as a special message to his longtime friend.

"Hard to believe it's been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever," he shared online. "Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke."

Fellow co-star Vincent Young also took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to his longtime co-worker.

"Here's a drink to ya Luke, I'm not a big throw back person. I'm all about the present and the future and I am grateful for the work I've been able to do the last couple years, but today a drink in your honor and getting a chance to work with you and know you back in the day respect," he shared on Instagram. "Also Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the best film I've seen all year, was special to see Luke in this film."