Peter Weber's Ex-Girlfriend Stands By Victoria Fuller Accusations After Bachelor's Women Tell All

Victoria Fuller may have denied those "homewrecker" accusations, but Peter Weber's ex is doubling down on her claims.

On The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Victoria stated Merissa Pence came forward with these accusations because she "just didn't like" her. After all, the two women used to be friends, but are clearly now foes.

"I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show," the Virginia Beach native supposed. She added there's "absolutely" no truth to the "very serious" rumors.

However, Merissa now says she didn't have any ulterior motives when she approached Peter and informed him that multiple relationships were allegedly ruined because of Victoria's actions. "Unfortunately, it is true," Pence responds to fans on her Instagram. "Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she's done. It takes a strong person to admit those flaws."

As for the evidence, Merissa states she has "receipts" from "multiple" people involved. She adds, "Many of those who's life she's ruined."