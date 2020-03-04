Who Is Lil Dicky? Meet the Rapper-Turned-Dave Star

Will the real Lil Dicky please stand up?

On Wednesday, March 4, the viral rapper with a flair for the comedic born Dave Burd will blur the lines of fact and fiction in an attempt to introduce himself to the world in the new FXX comedy he co-created with Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld vet Jeff Schaffer and executive-produced alongside heavyweights like Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Scooter Braun. (Yes, that Scooter Braun.)

A show entitled, appropriately enough, Dave.

In the new series, Burd plays a version of himself in a world loosely based on his own career thus far. "The arc of the first season is, how do you go from having people view your video to being viewed as an actual rap artist?" Schaffer told the New York Times this month. "Dave has a bucket of shameful, embarrassing, amazing stories...Even if he was an accountant, his interactions with people would be worthy of a TV show. But he was like a rap Don Quixote tilting at the 'legitimacy' windmill."

As Burd told Entertainment Weekly, he understands that audiences will think everything they're seeing on the show is drawn from real life. What's more, he likes the idea of people not knowing what's real and what isn't. So, we thought, what better way to prepare you for Dave then by introducing you to the man behind the show. You know, to make your detective work a little bit easier.