Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Confirms Husband Evan Bass Is Getting a Vasectomy

There aren't any babies in Carly Waddell's imminent future.

After becoming parents again in November 2019, the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum has confirmed her husband Evan Bass is closing up shop.

Over on her Instagram Story Q&A, someone asked Waddell how many more kids she wants, prompting her to share some family news.

"Evan is getting a vasectomy this month, so Charlie will not have any more siblings. Sorry bud to Evan and Charlie," she responded.

Last month, Bass broached the topic when he shared a photo of himself with all five of his children, writing, "VASECTOMIES ARE FOR QUITTERS...Jk I'm going in for a consult next week spray some sage for me I'm dying inside."

The reality star is dad to sons Ensley Bass, Liam Bass and Nathan Bass from a previous relationship, as well as daughter Isabella Bass and newborn son Charles Bass with his wife of two years.