Megan Thee Stallion Files for Temporary Restraining Order Against Record Label Over Music Ban

Megan Thee Stallion isn't happy with her record label.

The 25-year-old rapper filed for a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC and its CEO Carl Crawford in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday.

She also accused the defendants of breach of contract, common law fraud, fraudulent inducement, fraud by non-disclosure, tortious interference with prospective business relations, violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act, negligent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and negligence.

In addition to the temporary restraining order, Megan is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction and a declaration that her contract is "unconscionable, unenforceable and/or void." Furthermore, she is seeking monetary damages in excess of $1 million.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the "Hot Girl Summer" star, née Megan Pete, has accused the company and its principal of taking the "extraordinary step" of instructing the distributor of her records, 300 Entertainment, to not "release or distribute any of her new music." Per the documents, the music is scheduled to be released on March 6 and this alleged instruction, "will have a devastating impact and cause irreparable injury to [Megan's] career, for which monetary damages will in no way suffice."