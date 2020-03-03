Why Sophie Turner Totally "Hated" the Jonas Brothers Before Meeting Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner wasn't always a sucker for Joe Jonas.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be revealed that she wasn't a fan of the Jonas Brothers growing up during her interview with ELLE for its April 2020 issue. In fact, she went so far as to say she hated them!

"My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans," the cover star told the magazine. "There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So, we hated them."

Still carrying this distain for Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the Game of Thrones alum admitted that she thought the DNCE rocker wouldn't make the best impression on their first date. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," she recalled. "I thought he would be such a d--k."