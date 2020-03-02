Demi Lovato's New Single ''I Love Me'' Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The cat's outta' the bag.

Demi Lovato announced earlier today that new music is on the way. On Instagram, the artist shared what could be album artwork for her single, writing, "Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday."

In January, a source told E! News the 27-year-old singer "has been working very hard on new music since last year."

The source added, "She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day. She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out. Demi hopes to have the album by Summer, Fall at the latest."

If Demi's slated for a Summer release, then it's safe to assume she's well on her way with releasing a new single by the end of this week—at least we hope.