See the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Cast Learn The Situation Got Out of Prison

It's a big day in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation house. In the exclusive sneak peek below, the cast of Jersey Shore—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Angelina Pivarnick—all get some news at the same time: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of prison.
The Situation served several months—from January 2019 to September 2019—in prison on tax evasion charges.
The cast learned of his freedom via a group text complete with GIFs. "Already the best commentary in group chat," Deena says.
"Oh my god, I'm actually in this group chat," a surprised Angelina says in the sneak peek below.
"He's going to act like it was nothing," Vinny says about Mike's time away.
Safe to say everyone was delighted to see Mike's name pop up on their phones.
"It's the craziest thing to see Mike's name come up in group chat. He's going to be like, ‘I'm back!'" an excited Pauly says in the exclusive clip.
Pauly takes his excitement a step further and starts running around the house with a megaphone. The girls all do their best not to cry and mess up their makeup and lashes, but the excitement is clearly there.
As for Ronnie's reaction? Well, he was in the bathroom.
Click play on the video above to hear what Nicole thinks Mike is up to now that he's free.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on TV. The network introduces a new reality family series, The Busch Family Brewed, at 9 p.m. immediately after Jersey Shore.