Today's Savannah Guthrie Reveals Hoda Kotb Has the Flu

Morning show viewers may be waking up without a familiar face this week.

On Monday's episode of Today, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin sat in the anchor chairs to deliver the top stories. But before getting into the day's biggest topics, Savannah explained Hoda Kotb's absence.

"If you're missing Hoda, so are we. Guess what? She's got the flu," she revealed. "We think she will be out until probably midweek, maybe longer. We're sending her our best wishes."

Savannah added, "She did get the flu shot, by the way, just for those wondering."

Hoda and the rest of the Today hosts just returned home from Florida where they hosted a special edition of the show to celebrate the new Today Café at the Universal Orlando Resort.

"Hoda is never sick," Jenna Bush Hager later shared in the show. "But this also shows you the type of friend she is. She's at home with the flu and I asked her yesterday if she wanted me to send her some bone broth and she said no. And today, she wanted to make sure we wish her best friend Karen a happy birthday."