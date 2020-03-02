Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron's Mom Andrea Dies

Tyler Cameron is facing the unimaginable loss of his beloved mother.

Sources confirm to E! News that the Bachelor Nation star's mom, Andrea Cameron, has passed away.

Tyler alluded to the news when he pulled out of a scheduled appearance on Good Morning America. "Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow," The Bachelorette star tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family."

According to Us Weekly, Andrea, a realtor in Florida, was taken to the hospital on Thursday.

Their close bond is made evident throughout Cameron's Instagram. Photos show Andrea supporting her oldest son as he graduated from college and more recently after he ran the New York City Marathon.

"Dear Mama," Tyler captioned an Oct. 2019 picture of the two. "I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon."

Bachelor Nation met Tyler and his family during a hometown visit on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. The 27-year-old opened up about his father's health issues at the time.