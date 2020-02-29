The Special Reason Jennifer Lopez Says She Isn't in a Rush to Marry Alex Rodriguez

When it comes to being with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is in it for the long haul.

Last March, the retired professional baseball player got down on one knee and proposed to J.Lo in a romantic beach-side setting. Just like that, the two lovebirds were engaged! However, the Hustlers actress recently made it clear that she's not in any "rush" to walk down the aisle.

On Saturday, the 50-year-old icon sat down with Oprah during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour in Los Angeles. During her panel, Lopez opened up about her special relationship with Rodriguez, how she introduced her two kids to him and her not-so-planned out wedding.

When asked if it matters when she marries Alex, J.Lo simply responded, "No, no... it doesn't."

"It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooo, we're gonna get married in a couple months?!' You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times," she shared, laughing.