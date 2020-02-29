Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable After Bleaching Her Brows for the Runway

All in the name of beauty!

Fashion Week may be coming to a close soon, but that doesn't mean the runways are offering boring and basique styles.

Case in point? At the Haider Ackermann show in Paris, Bella Hadid proved that beauty has no bounds after debuting a completely new lewk down the catwalk.

The 23-year-old supermodel strutted her stuff in a black body-hugging ensemble that showed off her slim figure. Completing her sleek outfit, she donned a larger-than-life updo that looked like something Lydia from Beetlejuice would rock in her everyday life.

Fans will recall, Bella actually dressed as the beloved character for Halloween with then-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

From its voluminous and highly structured bouffant, and the streaky baby bangs, Bella was a force down the runway with her goth-glam 'do.

Along with her audacious hair and edgy clothes, her makeup brought on another element of surprise: her brows were bleached.