Oprah Falls Onstage at 2020 Vision Tour Show and Laughs It Off

Even Oprah Winfrey gets knocked down. But she gets up again, and you are never gonna keep her down.

The famed TV mogul took a tumble onstage at her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour show at the Forum in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, while speaking about, ironically, the concept of maintaining balance in life.

"Here's my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you're gonna be defining it for yourself. Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all time-" Winfrey said, before losing her balance, falling and landing on her side before sitting and getting up.

She was unharmed and laughed off the incident, as did the audience.

"It's nice to be talking about balance and falling," she later said, drawing roaring laughs from the crowd. "Jesus you're so funny! Lord. You're so funny."

Winfrey later asked for someone to bring her new shoes and swapped her feels for white sneakers.

Saturday's show features celebrity guest Jennifer Lopez.