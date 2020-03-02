Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson's Prom Collection Will Have You Dancing in Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No eye rolls here!

Singer and TikTok star Loren Gray, who boasts more than 39 million followers on the video app, teamed up with designer Betsey Johnson for a prom collection that will make you want to get on the dance floor and do The Renegade challenge ASAP.

After the singer and designer met at Betsey's "Pretty N Punk" perfume launch, the two started brainstorming the collaboration. The "super colorful" collection features a variety of dress styles, heels and accessories and was made with Loren's fans in mind.

"I put myself in their shoes and I know my demographic and I remember when my sister went to prom and what a hassle it was to find a dress that wasn't too expensive because you're only going to wear it once so the price was something that was thought about," Loren shared exclusively with E! News at her launch party held at Fig & Olive.