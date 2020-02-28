Breaking Down Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud On and Off Social Media

It's the Hollywood feud that has now turned into a legal situation.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie—AKA Danielle Bregoli.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress stated that "the harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep." The 17-year-old also stated in documents that she "was afraid that the violence and harassment would reoccur when I gave notice."

But once the news broke, Bhabie appeared unbothered when she posted a response on Instagram. "You can try to hate me for responding to bulls--t with more bulls--t but that's just who I am and I don't apologize for none of it," she wrote to her 17.5 million followers. "I been in this fake ass Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I've done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn't, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is. Y'all can play around on your finstas but I'll always say what's on my mind as cuz that's who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks. @fashionnova #ad."

So how did this feud even start?! We've done our research and our breaking it down for you.