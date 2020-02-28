Breaking Down Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud On and Off Social Media

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Mindy Small/FilmMagic
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 12:57 PM
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Mindy Small/FilmMagic
It's the Hollywood feud that has now turned into a legal situation.
Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie—AKA Danielle Bregoli.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress stated that "the harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep." The 17-year-old also stated in documents that she "was afraid that the violence and harassment would reoccur when I gave notice."
But once the news broke, Bhabie appeared unbothered when she posted a response on Instagram. "You can try to hate me for responding to bulls--t with more bulls--t but that's just who I am and I don't apologize for none of it," she wrote to her 17.5 million followers. "I been in this fake ass Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I've done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn't, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is. Y'all can play around on your finstas but I'll always say what's on my mind as cuz that's who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks. @fashionnova #ad."
So how did this feud even start?! We've done our research and our breaking it down for you.
The drama reportedly started when Skai allegedly made a comment on her private Instagram account expressing her interest in rapper NBA YoungBoy. The curveball comes in the fact that Bhabie previously dated him.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
"Still can't keep my name out hr mouth smh," Bhabie wrote on Instagram Stories according to The Shade Room Teens. "This Disney Thot wanna play…okay baby let's play then!"
Soon after, Bhabie accused Skai of blocking her on social media and went on a rant through Instagram Live.
"Why you so obsessed with me bitch? I'll literally kill you," she said in a video obtained by The Shade Room Teens. "You're so small if I get my hand on you…it's over with."
While Skai didn't directly address the rant, many followers thought a tweet about her accomplishments was directed at Bhabie.
"Book doing pretty well, check. Finalizing makeup deal, check…" the post read. "Hosting 18,000 youth for WE Day, check. No time 4 negatives!"
Ultimately, that wasn't the end. Bhabie went back on Instagram Stories to share even more. "So y'all telling me it's okay for someone to play the innocent role in front the main crowd but in real life they making finsta accounts to talk bad about ppl they try and b like so bad?!!!" she wrote according to screengrabs obtained by The Shade Room Teens. "And it's funny how y'all think I'm pressed bout yb…no…idk what type of weird bitch y'all think I am. It's the fact that she wanna be on everyone I f--ked with. She ain't only do it with yb, she did it with gotit too and another person and she only wanna b on them bc she mad trunks liked me…this bitch got issues. Stop believing that this bitch innocent."
The drama has become unavoidable that both Skai and Danielle's moms have found themselves involved. Even Debby Ryan, who played Skai's babysitter on Jessie, liked (then unliked) a tweet from a Twitter user who was supporting the Disney star.
So what's next for these two? Only time will tell. For now, Skai is trying to keep things positive by posting a quote on Instagram Stories Friday morning.
"If you want to be happy, be happy on purpose. When you wake up in the morning, you can't just wait and see what kind of day you'll have," the quote read. "You have to decide what kind of day you'll have. Higher thoughts. Higher energies. Higher vibrations. Higher frequencies. Higher experiences."
