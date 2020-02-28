TikTok Star Loren Gray Reveals What It Was Really Like Starring in Taylor Swift's "The Man" Video

There are TikTok videos and then there are Taylor Swift music videos.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were left captivated by the music superstar's latest video for her hit song "The Man."

And while the cameos from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Taylor's dad were cool, many were pumped to see TikTok star Loren Gray appear in the clip and deliver an epic eye roll. For those wondering how the collaboration came about, we have some answers.

"We had a director reach out via e-mail about being part of a music video, but I didn't know what it was for. And then the director was Taylor Swift," Loren revealed to E! News exclusively at the Betsey Johnson X Loren Gray 2020 Prom Collection garden party. "I got there and I didn't really know what was happening. She came up to me and she was dressed as a man. I never met Taylor as Taylor. I met Tyler."

Loren continued, "She came over and she's like, ‘Oh my gosh. Thank you so much for doing this. I love your videos.' And it was a woman's voice. And I was like, oh that's Taylor Swift."