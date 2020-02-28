Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing her support for Travis Scott in a fashionable way.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of herself traveling in a private jet. In addition to rocking a blonde 'do, the makeup mogul sported a pair of the yet-to-be-released sneakers the 27-year-old rapper designed for Nike. She also donned a black jacket and gray joggers and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermes Birkin bag.

"BRB baby," Kylie captioned the photo.

Kylie and Travis, who welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, split in 2019. However, they've remained on good terms. From spending holidays together to getting together for their little one's birthday, they continue to co-parent.

"We have such a great relationship," Kylie recently told Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

The Astroworld artist also opened up about their bond to XXL Magazine at the end of last year.

"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," he said. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."