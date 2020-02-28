Kylie Jenner's New Photo Features a Subtle Nod to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is showing her support for Travis Scott in a fashionable way. 

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of herself traveling in a private jet. In addition to rocking a blonde 'do, the makeup mogul sported a pair of the yet-to-be-released sneakers the 27-year-old rapper designed for Nike. She also donned a black jacket and gray joggers and accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and a purple Hermes Birkin bag.

"BRB baby," Kylie captioned the photo.

Kylie and Travis, who welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, split in 2019. However, they've remained on good terms. From spending holidays together to getting together for their little one's birthday, they continue to co-parent.

"We have such a great relationship," Kylie recently told Harper's Bazaar. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

The Astroworld artist also opened up about their bond to XXL Magazine at the end of last year.

"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," he said. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

So, where do the stars stand now? Earlier this month, a source told E! News "Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point."

"They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are at right now," the source said. "It has been brought up many times, but they are going with the flow. They both truly still care about each other and there are strong feelings there. It's inevitable they will get back together. Everyone around them sees the love they share and thinks they should just give it another chance."

A second insider reiterated that "Kylie and Travis seem very happy with where things are."

"They are getting along well and parenting together every day," the second source continued. "They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It's hard to imagine they won't get back together officially. You can see they still love each other and want to be close."

Of course, fans could always ask Kris Jenner.

"I don't know if they're back together," the momager said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week when asked about Kylie and Travis' status. "They're just great co-parenters."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Friday, March 27 at 7:30 pm in Australia only on E!

