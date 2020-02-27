Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy Survived a Blizzard But Everything's a Mess

Well, they didn't kill Beanie Feldstein.

Grey's and Station 19's big apparent crossover also wasn't quite the disaster we were anticipating, though the blizzard that hit Seattle wasn't great for anybody, and encouraged some really, really bad decisions. A guy on Station 19 accidentally cut off his foot and then tried to staple it back together, then tried to steal a firetruck to keep his foot from being amputated. And on Grey's Anatomy, DeLuca walked to another hospital on foot to get a liver! In the freezing cold!

And a girl named Tess (Feldstein) decided that she was going to abandon her hospital bed, because she was a patient, to pretend to be one of Richard's interns. Schmitt spent half the episode searching for her, only to find her with her hand on a surgical tool, about to assist Richard on an actual procedure. Turns out she had been in med school when she was diagnosed with cancer, and she's survived cancer four times since but never finished med school.