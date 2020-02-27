Rob Kardashian Is Denied Primary Custody of Dream in Blac Chyna Legal Battle

A judge has denied Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of his and ex Blac Chyna's 3-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, while their legal battle over the child continues.

The Blast reported the news on Thursday. Rob has not commented.

In a statement to E! News, Chyna's lawyer said, "Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family's attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob's and his family's latest attempt to undermine Chyna's joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother - without any child support from Rob."

The Blast had said the judge denied Rob's ex parte motion that was filed in January, in which he had reportedly accused Chyna of negligent parenting of their only child and substance abuse. Her lawyer has called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."

The reality star had requested that Chyna's time with their daughter be reduced to weekends, with a nanny present, and that his ex undergo a drug and alcohol test before each visit.