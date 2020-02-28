St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices Collab Celebrates Sweat—No, Really

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This may not have been a celeb fashion collab that you saw coming, but you'll be glad you know about it now...because St. Vincent just created a capsule collection with famed athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, and the results are fire!

Dubbed STV.OV, the seven-piece collection was born of a meeting between OV founder Ty Haney and St. Vincent. Haney loved St. Vincent's talent, artistic passion, and undeniable ability to be herself. So the two, along with Team OV, worked together to create a line that celebrated sweat while honoring comfortable, versatile pieces that could work for everyday use.

And the ensuing capsule is awesome. There are pieces for studio workouts, travel, lounging and errand running, and just about anything else you can think of, all in a color palette inspired by St. Vincent's travels and chosen to work with every skin tone.

Shop fast, though, 'cause it's limited edition! Check out the collection below, and grab your faves before they're gone!