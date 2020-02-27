Meet the Single Musicians Looking for Love on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 11:44 AM
The Bachelor's not even close to cold yet, but there are already 23 more singles ready to find some love.
ABC just released the names and pics of the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, its musician-centered spinoff that hopes to form some perfect duets.
Over six episodes, we'll watch 11 women and 12 men go on dates and sing "well-known songs, both individually and as couples" as they attempt to make connections with each other through music or just the regular way.
Per ABC, "the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing."
We know this is how the Bachelor franchise always works, but why does that sound so ominous?!
You can see all of the musicians hopeful to be the last couple standing below!
Mariana, 23, is from Dallas, Texas and her style of music is R&B and pop.
Natascha, 33, is from Los Angeles and her style of music is pop.
Bekah is 25 and from Washington, DC. Her style of music is musical theater.
Ruby, 25, is from Austin, Texas and her style of music is indie pop.
Danny is 26 and from Sherman Oaks, CA. He's a singer-songwriter.
Sheridan, 27, is from Austin, Texas. His style of music is R&B soul pop.
Cheyenne, 23, is from Lawndale, CA. Her style of music is R&B.
Jack, 38, is from Dallas, Texas. His style of music is country.
Brandon, 34, is from Nashville. His style of music is American folk pop.
Chris, 30, is from Los Angeles. His style of music is soul.
Trevor, 29, is from Encino, CA and his style of music is country pop.
Jamie, 21, is from Nashville. Her style of music is country.
Michael Todd is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Atwater, CA.
Gabe, 28, is a soul/folk musician from Houston, Texas.
Mel is 38 and from Brooklyn, NY. Her style is indie rock.
Matt, 32, is from Encino, CA. His style of music is neo soul.
Bri is 28 and from Provo, Utah. Her style of music is pop.
Ryan, 28, is from Dearborn Heights, MI. His style of music ranges from jazz and funk to pop and R&B.
Russell is 26 and is from New York. His style of music is American folk.
Julia, 27, is from Wayne, PA. Her style of music is pop.
Josh, 32, is from Nashville. His style of music is country and pop.
Savannah, 25, is from Nashville. Her style of music is acoustic pop.
Rudi is 24 and is from Los Angeles. Her style of music is R&B and pop.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
