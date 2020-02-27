Taylor Swift Thanks "Supportive" Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson After "The Man" Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the man!

Earlier today, Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated music video for her song "The Man." While there were plenty of surprises and Easter eggs, pop culture fans can't get enough of one special cameo.

For those wondering who is the voice of "The Man," it's none other than fellow Swiftie The Rock.

"Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that ‘The Man' music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people—Gotta thank @therock for voicing ‘The Man' and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)," Taylor shared on Instagram. "It's so cool to have you be a part of this!!"

The Rock has previously shown his love and appreciation for Taylor by performing "Shake It Off" on Lip Sync Battle. There's also the time he was spotted singing along to "Ours" at the Time 100 Gala.