Miley Cyrus Shares The NSFW Way She Makes Cody Simpson Smile in The Recording Studio

She's just being Miley!

On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus joined beau Cody Simpson in the recording studio…and things got a little NSFW.

After the Australian singer shared a series of candid snapshots from his recent jam session, where Cody can be seen flashing a smile as he sings into the mic, on Instagram, Miley teased what went on behind the scenes with a cheeky comment.

"Where's the screen shot of me flashing my boobies while u record," the "Slide Away" singer wrote. "Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You're welcome for all the above!"

Since they first started dating back in October 2019, the couple have been known for making their love known and packing on PDA. For Halloween, Miley and Cody dressed up as rock icons Perri Lister and Billy Idol—complete with edgy wigs and tons of leather. After documenting getting suited up in their costumes, Miley shared several pics of the duo locking lips in a steamy make out session.