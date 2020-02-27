See How Taylor Swift Transformed Into "The Man" for Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift, is that you?

The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for "The Man" music video.

The 10-time Grammy winner dropped the clip for the hit, which appears on her album Lover, on Thursday. In the video, Swift dressed up as "The Man" and sang about the double standards between men and women.

Not only did Swift star in the film but she also wrote and directed it. In fact, the video marked her directorial debut.

In addition, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provided the voice for "The Man" and her father, Scott Swift, made his acting debut as, according to Swift, the "unimpressed umpire." Jayden Bartels, Dominic Toliver and Loren Gray made cameos, as well.

Swift's fans noticed quite a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the video, including references to her previous albums and her Miss Americana Netflix documentary. There also seemed to be a subtle nod to her music battle with Scooter Braun.