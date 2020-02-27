Stormi Webster's New Photo Shoot With Mom Kylie Jenner Is Her Cutest Yet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kylie Jenner's littlest love is turning into quite the fashionista, and she loves the camera!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night a slideshow of photos of her and Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster sitting on a stone step.

The little girl is wearing a black sweatsuit with red lettering. white, red and black Nike sneakers, a jeweled purse and dangling earrings. In one photo, Stormi showcases a particularly sassy look. Another one shows her playing with a phone. Kylie tagged Travis in the first pic.

"#LOVEOFMYLIFE [black heart emoji] [lightning emoji]," wrote the reality star, who often posts photos and videos of their daughter on social media.

About 9 million Instagram users have liked Kylie's new photo slideshow of Stormi.

"Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo," commented Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.

"This face!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote.

"Fit waaaaaay too cute," added singer Halsey.

"Cutie! [heart eyes emoji] ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote family friend Paris Hilton.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

See Kylie's new photos of Stormi below:

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.