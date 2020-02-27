Kendall Jenner Reveals What She's Learned From Past Relationships

Kendall Jenner is among the star-studded cast of Calvin Klein's latest campaign!

The supermodel joins Justin Bieber, Maluma, SZA, Lil Nas X, Hunter Schafer and Lay Zhang in the global ad, as seen on E! News Thursday morning. The campaign, shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti with accompanying videos by Bardia Zeinali, celebrates unapologetic confidence and self-love.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign shoot, Kendall dishes about the most important and valuable lessons she's learned from her past relationships.

"I think you learn different lessons in every relationship," the 24-year-old, who is currently linked to Ben Simmons, shared. "So, I think I've learned so many different things from so many different relationships."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star goes on to note in the BTS interview, "A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship."

Also in the video, Kendall reveals which A-list celeb she'd like to work for!

Her answer? Beyoncé!

"If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I'd pick Beyoncé," Kendall shares. "Just 'cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast."

Kendall also wants to find out what TV shows Queen Bey is watching these days.

"I just really need to know what TV shows she watches," Kendall says. "Like do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends!"

Can you imagine a Bachelor in Paradise viewing party with Bey and the Kardashian-Jenner squad? Iconic.

Watch the Calvin Klein campaign in the video above! And you can shop the Deal With It collection right now on CalvinKlein.com.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Friday, March 27 at 7:30 pm in Australia only on E!

