Taylor Swift Is "The Man" in New Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is a fearless leader.

The superstar singer has dropped the official music video for her anthem "The Man," which she directed! The song, which is Swift's latest single off of her hit Lover album, addresses the double standards between men and women. In her song lyrics, Swift calls out the way she's treated in the media vs. the way famous men are treated.

In this new video, Swift dresses up as "The Man," showing her getting praise at work, on a yacht, and being welcomed in any setting. In one scene, while playing tennis, we see the character getting angry with the chair umpire, who is played by Swift's dad, Scott Swift.

At the end of the video, we hear "The Man" speak to director Swift. The voice of "The Man" is revealed to be Dwayne Johnson!

Swift has released this music video on a very significant anniversary. On Feb. 27, 1992, the Supreme Court upheld the 19th Amendment, the voting rights for women. T.Swift referenced the number 19 in her music video tease earlier this week. Alongside a photo of hands, Swift wrote, "There are 19 hands in the hallway... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video."

Before the premiere of the video, T.Swift took part in a Q&A with fans on YouTube. When asked about the creation of the video, the Grammy winner replied, "I loved the months of prep, meetings, location scouting, set design, mood boards, deciding every detail down to the wardrobe each actress/actor wore + working with them on set. So um all of it."