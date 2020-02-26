Mindy Kaling Buys Frank Sinatra's Malibu Mansion for Nearly $10 Million

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 6:05 PM
Mindy Kalingjust guaranteed that this summer and the rest to come will be full of sunshine and sandy toes.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the actress just bought Frank Sinatra's Malibu home for a hefty $9.55 million. She and her daughter will have plenty of free space, with seven beds and nine bathrooms to use at their leisure. Plus, it's prime real estate with the beach just a hop, skip and a jump from their backyard.
Not to mention, the 5,824 sq. ft. residence comes equipped with an elevator, state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, a pool, a hair salon, a steam room and impeccable views. In short, Frank Sinatra's custom built home is worth every penny that Mindy spent on it.
Prior to snapping up this home, the star lived not too far away in Los Angeles. But alas, it seems the star outgrew the confines of the L.A. suburbs and is upgrading to something bigger and better.
To see her new digs, check out the gallery below!
With a kitchen like this, there's no excuse to get take-out.
If Mindy wasn't a homebody before, she definitely is now.
Perhaps Mindy will hang some of her own accolades on the wall when she moves in.
This master suite has everything a woman can need.
The entire home was built with the beachfront view in mind.
When Frank Sinatra owned the home he often entertained guests like Gregory Peck and Dick Martin.
