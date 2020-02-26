It’s About Time You Met the Internet's Latest Obsession: John C. Reilly's Son Leo

It's recently been brought to the world's attention that John C. Reilly has a hot son.

This bit of information was recently brought to light by writer Zeba Blay, who sparked a conversation by simply posting a side-by-side of John and his son, Leo, along with the caption, "So, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly's son."

And with that, the Internet went down a rabbit hole searching for information about the 22-year-old. In the over 48-hours since then, people learned he's a musician, DIY-er, model and the occasional actor, which is not at all surprising considering he's the son of a man of many talents.

Most recently, Leo—or as many Gen-Z'ers know him, LoveLeo—released the chill indie tune, "Boyfren." A lyric video accompanied the song, which allowed Leo to show off his directorial and acting talents.

Fans of the artist will be delighted to know Leo is releasing his next music video and single "Rosie" on March 6.