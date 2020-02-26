Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfie With North West at School Drop Off

They grow up so fast!

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that North West is her mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing alongside the adorable 6-year-old before she heads to school, the mom of four seized the moment to take the perfect mother-daughter selfie—complete with natural lighting and a scenic view.

"School drop off," she captioned the precious snapshot, where North can be seen donning her school uniform and flashing the camera a smile.

When Northie isn't at school or hanging with siblings Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 9 months, in their epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love to make TikTok videos together. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared one of their creations on her social media. Following North's lead, the pair showed off their dancing skills and busted a move together. To make the video even better, Northie added some fun filters to the mix to make it really pop.