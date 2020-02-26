Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate Their 11-Year Anniversary With a Walk Down Memory Lane

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 10:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

After 11 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchenare taking a walk down memory lane. 

On Wednesday, the football icon and supermodel rang in more than a decade of being husband and wife while simultaneously reflecting on their road to today and revealing where they went on their first date.

"The first slide is where we met and the second slide is what we've become," Brady captioned two photos, one of which featured the fashionista in front of a New York City wine bar and the other of her cradling their son and daughter on her lap.

"You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary Love of my Life."

"I love you !" she commented back. "I love our family."

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Bündchen recalled going on a blind date with Brady, but that she only wanted to go for drinks after two blind dates over long dinners. "A drink can take two minutes or three hours," she explained. 

Fast forward to now over on Bündchen's account, the runway maven paid tribute to her famous husband with another adorable memory, seemingly from right after their second 2009 wedding in Costa Rica. 

"I can't believe it's been 11 years since we devoured this delicious cake after we came home from our wedding," she captioned a photo of the two of them with the treat. "Happy anniversary love of my lifey!!! Thank you for making life so sweet! Te amo."

"Young Love," Brady added. "I am the luckiest hubby."

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen , Couples , Weddings , Anniversaries , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.