RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Lashes Out at Teresa Giudice Over Hair-Pulling in Fiery Reunion Trailer

The ponytail-pulling drama continues!

Bravo released the fiery trailer for the three-part Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Wednesday and Margaret Josephs is holding Teresa Giudice accountable for telling Danielle Staub to pull her hair earlier this season.

"You talked her into being violent!" Margaret screams as Giudice in the dramatic video. "You have no remorse!"

"I was so f--king mad," Teresa responds.

While Staub is in attendance for the reunion, the clip shows Danielle refusing to come out as she's upset about the seating arrangements on set. "I've asked several times that I be seated with Andy [Cohen]. I'm an original Housewife," Staub says in her dressing room. "The game ends here."