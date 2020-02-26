Food Network's Katie Lee Is Pregnant After Fertility Struggles

Katie Lee

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Katie Lee!

The 38-year-old Food Network star is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Biegel. The Kitchen celeb shared the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday.

"Eating for two," Lee wrote alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump and eating a bowl of pasta. "Baby Biegel is on the way!"

The happy news came less than a year after Lee wrote about her fertility struggles in an Instagram post.

"When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn't wait to get pregnant!" she wrote in April 2019. "I naively thought it would be easy. I'm a healthy woman, I eat a balanced diet, exercise, I don't smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is an entirely different ballgame. We were trying, I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles. My doctor advised us to try IVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed. It is really hard to put on a happy face. Fertility issues are supposed to be private so many of us are silently in pain."

While Lee claimed she "hesitated to share this" information with her followers, she also felt comfort in hearing other people's stories and hoped "any of you in a similar situation know you are not alone."

"When people ask me when I'm getting pregnant, it hurts," she continued. "It's just a reminder that I'm not. When they say I look like I've gained weight, I have. I can't exercise as much and the hormones have made me bloated. At church on Easter, the priest started his sermon with a story about a family struggling to have a baby and the happiness they are now experiencing that their prayers have been answered. He said it is a time of new beginnings. Tears streamed down my face. I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too."

Lee and Biegel tied the knot in September 2018 after getting engaged in March of that year. She was previously married to Billy Joel; however, they called it quits in 2009.

