Real Housewives' Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

The 90210 just got a little bit bigger thanks to Teddi Mellencamp's newborn girl!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave birth to baby No. 3! Teddi announced the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave's bundle of joy joins their daughter Slate, son Cruz and his daughter Isabella.

On her Instagram Story, Teddi posted a video from the hospital after welcoming baby.

"Are we healthy and good?" Teddi asked her husband.

"Healthy and good," Edwin replied.

Edwin also shared on his Instagram Story that Teddi "was a champ in the delivery room," telling his followers that both mom and baby are "as healthy as can be."

Later in the night, Teddi also posted a video of her baby girl's feet, set to the song, "My Girl."

Teddi, 38, first announced her pregnancy last September and has continued keeping fans up to date as she counted down to her due date.