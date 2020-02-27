The Best VAMFF Celebrity Styles of the Decade

VAMFF
New year, new style.
Local and international celebrities alike seize the opportunity to showcase their signature style at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the past ten years have been the best we've seen.
Over the years, we've seen showstopping ensembles from Eva Longoria and Ashley Graham, as well as Aussie darlings like Sophie Monk, Jessica Mauboy and Jesinta Franklin.
To celebrate a new decade of fashion, we've rounded up our favourite celebrity street styles and runwayside looks from past festivals. What will we see this year? Head along to VAMFF (March 4 – 14) to catch a glimpse!
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.
Lucas Dawson Photography
2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 VAMFF Runway 5 presented by InStyle.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images
2014 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2017 Gala Runway show.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 Virgin Australia Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones.
Lucas Dawson Photography
2019 Virgin Australia Fashion Festival.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
2015 VAMFF Target show.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 VAMFF Runway 4 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway.
Lucas Dawson
2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.
Graham Denh/Getty Images For David Jones
2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway.
Sam Tabone/WireImage
2018 VAMFF Runway 3 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.
Lucas Dawson Photography
Street Style at 2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.
Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway.
VAMFF 2020 will span 11 fashion-filled days from March 4 – 14, and will offer a range of travel bundles and fashion experiences in collaboration with Virgin Australia and Visit Victoria. Further information and tickets on sale now at vamff.com.au.
