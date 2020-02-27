The Best VAMFF Celebrity Styles of the Decade

by E! Online Staff | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 2:49 PM

by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival

VAMFF

New year, new style.

Local and international celebrities alike seize the opportunity to showcase their signature style at Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the past ten years have been the best we've seen.

Over the years, we've seen showstopping ensembles from Eva Longoria and Ashley Graham, as well as Aussie darlings like Sophie MonkJessica Mauboy and Jesinta Franklin.

To celebrate a new decade of fashion, we've rounded up our favourite celebrity street styles and runwayside looks from past festivals. What will we see this year? Head along to VAMFF (March 4 – 14) to catch a glimpse!

Helena Christensen, Camilla Staerk, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Helena Christensen and Camilla Staerk

2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Ashley Graham, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Ashley Graham

2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Rebecca Judd, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Rebecca Judd

2018 VAMFF Runway 5 presented by InStyle.

Eva Longoria, VAMFF 2014

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

2014 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival 

Nadia Bartel, VAMFF 2017

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Nadia Bartel

2017 Gala Runway show.

Sophie Monk, Georgia Love, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Sophie Monk and Georgia Love

2018 Virgin Australia Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Nadia Fairfax, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Nadia Fairfax

2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones. 

Brooke Hogan, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Brooke Hogan

2019 Virgin Australia Fashion Festival.

Jessica Mauboy, VAMFF 2015

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Jessica Mauboy

2015 VAMFF Target show.

 

Snezana Markoski, Sam Wood, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood

2018 VAMFF Runway 4 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.

Montana Cox, Jesinta Campbell, VAMFF 2016

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones

Montana Cox and Jesinta Campbell

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Dannii Minogue, VAMFF 2018

Lucas Dawson

Dannii Minogue

2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Megan Gale, VAMFF 2016

Graham Denh/Getty Images For David Jones

Megan Gale

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

Carrie Bickmore, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Carrie Bickmore

2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones.

Tim Robards, Anna Heinrich, VAMFF 2016

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Erin Wasson, VAMFF 2016

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones

Erin Wasson

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Samantha Harris, VAMFF 2018

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Samantha Harris

2018 VAMFF Runway 3 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.

Street Style, Nadia Fairfax, VAMFF 2019

Lucas Dawson Photography

Nadia Fairfax

Street Style at 2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Jessica Gomes, Montana Cox, VAMFF 2016

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones

Jessica Gomes and Montana Cox

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

VAMFF 2020 will span 11 fashion-filled days from March 4 – 14, and will offer a range of travel bundles and fashion experiences in collaboration with Virgin Australia and Visit Victoria. Further information and tickets on sale now at vamff.com.au.

