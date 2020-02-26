11 Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Shark Week is here! Well, kind of.

America's favorite entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank is back with new episodes this Friday on ABC! And tonight, Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time, a special edition of 20/20, will take viewers down Shark Tank memory lane and look back at the show's most notable moments including interviews with OG sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary.

Over the past decade, hundreds of entrepreneurs have appeared on Shark Tank in hopes of securing investment deals from business-world tycoons aka "the sharks." And despite many walking out of the experience defeated, a handful of companies emerged with multi-million-dollar shark bites. Even companies like The Bouqs and Kodiak Cakes, who didn't secure deals with the sharks, have proven to be huge successes due to their pitches on the show.

In anticipation of Shark Tank's big return, scroll below to shop some of the most successful Shark Tank products!