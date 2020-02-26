11 Greatest Products to Come Out of Shark Tank

E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 4:30 AM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shark Week is here! Well, kind of.
America's favorite entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank is back with new episodes this Friday on ABC! And tonight, Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time, a special edition of 20/20, will take viewers down Shark Tank memory lane and look back at the show's most notable moments including interviews with OG sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary.
Over the past decade, hundreds of entrepreneurs have appeared on Shark Tank in hopes of securing investment deals from business-world tycoons aka "the sharks." And despite many walking out of the experience defeated, a handful of companies emerged with multi-million-dollar shark bites. Even companies like The Bouqs and Kodiak Cakes, who didn't secure deals with the sharks, have proven to be huge successes due to their pitches on the show.
In anticipation of Shark Tank's big return, scroll below to shop some of the most successful Shark Tank products!
With over $200 million in sales, it is no surprise Scrub Daddy is dubbed "America's Favorite Sponge" company.
Regardless of the holiday or event, Tipsy Elves has you covered with their conversation-starter apparel including ugly holiday sweaters, onesies and more.
Going No. 2 has never been more exciting—and painless! Celebrity fans of Squatty Potty's stools include Howard Stern and Hugh Jackman. Trust us: You need one in your bathroom.
When you buy a pair of socks, Bombas donates a pair to those affected by homelessness.
Perfectly packed to meet your everyday cleaning needs in your home, Blueland's Clean Essentials Kit makes plastic-free living that much easier. Shark Kevin O'Leary invested in the company during season 11 and sales have continued to grow.
It's no wonder why Lori Greiner made an offer on the company during season seven: This balance board makes working out fun!
Shark Barbara Corcoran invested in the company back in 2013 when they were only selling lacy leg warmers. Now, Grace and Lace is a full-blown apparel company.
"Makes you look like a Friday night, but feel like a Sunday morning," Buttercloth founder Dan Tran said of his comfortable shirts that Robert Herjavec couldn't help but invest in.
This mother-daughter duo's cupcakes in a jar are the gift that keep on giving and can be frozen up to six months.
Although shark Robert Herjavec didn't invest in Bouqs during their Shark Tank appearance, he enlisted the company for his 2016 wedding to Kym Johnson.
Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time airs Wednesday night at 10 p.m. followed the return of the series on Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
See even more wild and innovate Shark Tank products you never knew you needed.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?