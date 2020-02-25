Jojo Reveals She Was Restricted to 500-Calories a Day and Battled Addiction as a Child Star

Jojo embodies resilience in every way.

In a revealing new interview with Uproxx, the 29-year-old singer exposes the extreme lengths she once went to in order to appease her former record label. At just 13 Jojo made history as the youngest solo artist to earn a No. 1 hit with "Leave (Get Out), but would what transpire next threatened to ruin her career—and even her life—forever.

After being courted by Blackground Records' founder Barry Hankerson, who was Aaliyah's uncle, Jojo and her mom agreed to sign her first contract. "He started that label for her because she was so young that nobody would sign her," she recalled, "but hearing about how he had made Aaliyah into the icon that she was, we were obviously really interested in that."

"My label got my mom a car, got us an apartment and I had my own room for the first time," Jojo explained of those early days. "They felt like family to us, and I think that's what both my mom and I were really longing for deep down. Both of us come from very unstable family situations and they really appealed to that within us—that we were creating something that was going to last forever."