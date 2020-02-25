Tom Brady Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant Following Memorial

Tom Brady is honoring Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared a moving tribute to the late basketball legend and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant on Instagram following Monday's memorial for the fallen athletes. In addition to sharing a sweet photo of the father-daughter duo, Brady penned an emotional message where he reflected on the legacy Bryant left behind.

"I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago," his post began. "Since then, I've witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always ensure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much."

As he continued, Brady acknowledged how Bryant's highly-celebrated Mamba mentality transcended beyond the basketball court, noting that the Los Angeles Lakers legend channeled the same unwavering spirit and determination in his everyday life as well.