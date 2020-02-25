This Is Us Sneak Peek of Rebecca and Kevin Proves a Mother Always Knows

This Is Us won't be doing Friends' whole, "They don't know that we know they know," thing when it comes to Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

In the exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode of This Is Us, "Clouds," Kevin visits his mom after learning about her health struggles from Randall (Sterling K. Brown) during the Big Three's trip to the cabin.

"You look great," Kevin tells her.

"I do?" Rebecca asks in surprise.

"Yes, you do! Wonderful, actually," he says.

His enthusiasm betrays him.

"They told you, didn't they?" she asks. Mother's always know, and Rebecca gets the answer by simply looking at him and saying, "Kevin."