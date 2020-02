Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Twinning Moment Proves They're Still Going Strong

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still very much together.

The "Slide Away" singer and the "Golden Thing" star, who have been the subject of split rumors in recent months, just proved they're going strong. On Monday night, Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to share a photo with her man, showing the couple in matching sunglasses. In the social media snap, Cyrus can be seen donning a Ramones T-shirt, while Simpson is shown sporting a button down printed top.

"Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz," Cyrus captioned the picture.

The talented star later returned to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a selfie with Simpson. In the caption, Cyrus told Linda Ramone, the wife of rocker Johnny Ramone, "I've been wearing this T-shirt for about 3 weeks straight now."

These new pics Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, join the duo's growing list of social media snaps.