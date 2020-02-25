The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson Arrested for Robbery and Domestic Violence

Chad Johnson was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News.

The Bachelorette alum was arrested in Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. that day and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Station at 7:06 p.m. for the felony charge. His bail was set at $100,000, according to public records.

The arrest took place following alleged arguments between Johnson and his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, on Sunday and Monday.

According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called the police after claiming to hear and see an alleged altercation involving a man pounding on a door and screaming profanities. Mishler's legal team claimed Mishler tried to call the police as well but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw her phone.

Per Mishler's legal representative, police asked Mishler if she was injured upon their arrival. According to her legal team, Mishler claimed Johnson "sort of backhanded her right eye" the previous night and "also had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit."

Mishler had also accused Johnson of punching a hole in her wall and shared a video of the alleged incident on social media Sunday night.

"So Chad just got drunk for the first time in, like, 50 days and punched a hole in my wall for no f—king reason," the YouTuber said in the video, re-shared by TMZ.