The Notebook Costume Designer Reacts to Kobe Bryant Blue Dress Story

When it came to his beloved wife, Kobe Bryant channeled one famous love story for their own.

On Monday, Vanessa Bryant took the microphone and spoke at a public memorial held for her late husband, who tragically died last month in a helicopter crash with their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

Addressing the packed Staples Center and people watching around the world, the mother of four, who had been married to the basketball legend for nearly two decades before his untimely death, spoke of Kobe and their enduring love, detailing the great efforts he had made as "truly the romantic one in our relationship."

"[He] looked forward to Valentine's Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for every year of our marriage. He even handmade my most treasured gifts. He just thought outside the box and was so thoughtful even while working hard to be the best athlete," she shared.

"He gifted me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in The Notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it's the scene when Ali comes back to Noah," Vanessa explained, referencing scenes of the 2004 film, in which McAdams' Allie returns to Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, having made the choice to stay with him despite their different backgrounds and instead of marrying a wealthier man.