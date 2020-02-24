New The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart Promo Is Filled With Tears

Time to get "Listen to Your Heart" stuck in your head once again.

That's at least what happens to us whenever we see the title or a promo for ABC's new Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, which takes 20 single musicians and hopes they can fall in love through song. E! News has your first look at a new promo, which features that same earworm with a whole lot more crying and confessions of some deep feelings.

"We literally fell in love over a song," one girl declares, while another cries, "Oh god, I just hope he doesn't hate me."

"It's just like a real-life Star is Born," says one guy, who looks suspiciously like former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes. Cue two people singing Shallow to each other just to prove the point.

"Could love and music make the perfect duet?" the first promo asked. This one wonders, "Who is here for the right reasons? And who is here for the song reasons?"