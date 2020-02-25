Score These Top 5 Amazon Wish List Items While You Can!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever placed something you really, really wanted on your Amazon wishlist? You're not alone.

Lots of Amazon enthusiasts just like you are using the wishlist function, not quite ready to press "Add to Cart," yet still admiring everything from an easy-to-use mini waffle maker with over 7,000 5-star reviews and a popular Nintendo Switch game to the latest album by the most popular boy band in the world. But then, there always comes that time when you want to do more than just add what you love to your wish list—and you need to take action.

We've rounded up the best most-wanted items on Amazon wishlists to encourage you to take the plunge and finally click "Buy It Now." Check them out below!