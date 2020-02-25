This Is Literally the Only Shoe You'll Need This Spring

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your shoe dreams have been answered.

If you've carted a pair of flats around in an extra bag knowing you won't make it through the day in your new stilettos, listen up. If the bottom of your desk resembles the Nordstrom shoe department, but you wouldn't dare venture past the office doors with any of your fabulous heels on, keep reading. Or, if you have plenty of beautiful and tragically unworn shoes to your name, but live in fear of the blisters they may bring during a night out, there is a solution.

The answer to all of your shoe woes just in time for spring? Mime et Moi. The Munich-based shoe brand boasts an array of styles fit for any temperature and occasion—from denim mules to lace-up sandals, blue velvet bows to color-blocking and even bridal.

As if the assortment wasn't enough to make your heart skip a beat, take a seat for this bit: You can change out the heel. *Cue the gasps*