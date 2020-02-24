See Jennifer Lopez's Fashionable Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna

Jennifer Lopez is honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in her own fashionable way.

Shortly before the father-daughter duo's celebration of life kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jennifer took to Instagram and showcased how she's watching the special ceremony.

"24 & 2," she wrote on social media with purple and yellow heart emojis in honor the Los Angeles Lakers team colors.

And if you look even closer, Jennifer's fresh manicure including the numbers 2 and 24 in honor of Gianna and Kobe's respective jersey numbers. The singer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were later spotted inside the Staples Center to support Vanessa Bryant and the family.

The tribute comes just a couple short weeks after Jennifer and Shakira honored Kobe during the Super Bowl halftime show. As J.Lo performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a large cross illuminated on the field. The colors purple and gold also lit up, which was an homage to Kobe's longtime basketball team.