See Teresa Giudice Explode as Her Hair-Pulling Secret Is Revealed in Shocking RHONJ Sneak Peek

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 7:00 AM
Teresa Giudice did not see this coming.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's shocking season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that will leave fans speechless. As Bravo viewers will remember from last week's episode, Danielle Staub revealed that Teresa actually told her to pull Margaret Joseph's hair during their boutique brawl earlier this season (a claim that was proved by never-before-seen footage from the fight).
In the jaw-dropping preview clip, Teresa's world comes tumbling down as sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reveals the truth to their fellow cast mates.
Recounting her meeting with Staub, Melissa tells the group, "She said she was on the fence and said, 'I don't know. Should I? Should I?' And then you said, 'Do it,'" pointing to Teresa, whose face freezes after hearing the claim.
"She's saying Teresa told her to pull Margaret's hair?" Jennifer Aydin asks.
"I don't believe it, you would never do that," Margaret tells Teresa.
"Is she lying?" Melissa asks.
"I remember her saying something to me. I don't know..." Teresa admits as the other women react in shock. "I was drinking and everything happened so fast."
Needless to say, Margaret isn't the only RHONJ star who is "freaked out" by Teresa's involvement in Danielle's hair-pulling.
"Holy s--t! This is so crazy to me," Teresa's BFF Dolores Catania admits in her confessional. "I mean, I know Teresa's had her issues with Margaret, but it never crossed my mind that she would have been a part of this hair-pulling."
"Why would you ever tell her to pull my hair? How sick is that?" an angry Margaret yells as Teresa. "You f--king love this girl so much that you're going to f--king just let her hurt me? For what? You're a real f--king a--hole."
"You have been going to bat for her since day one and look what the f--k she just did to you," Dolores adds.
"I mean, I feel bad," a stunned Teresa says. "I hope they don't use this."
"They are gonna use it," Melissa replies. And that's the moment Teresa breaks the fourth wall and flips off the camera before throwing her drink up in the air on the other ladies. Teresa then storms out of the scene and knocks over an entire table of drinks while making her infuriated exit.
"She's pissed at the producers," Melissa says.
See the jaw-dropping preview above.
Watch the season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?