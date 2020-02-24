Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape: Time's Up and More Stars Speak Out

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 9:50 AM
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial.
The former Hollywood producer was found guilty rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, a jury announced Monday after coming to a verdict. Weinstein, after a two-year trial, was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.
Weinstein, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, was convicted of third degree rape of Jessica Mann. The 67-year-old was also convicted on a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree of Mimi Haleyi.
In response to the verdict news, the Time's Up movement as well as many celebrities have spoken out about the producer's convictions.
"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME'S UP Foundation, said Monday.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court," Tchen continued. "We continue to believe them -- all of them -- and continue to be in solidarity with them."
She concluded her post with this message, "While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There's no going back."
Let's take a look at more reactions to the Weinstein verdict:
Ashley Judd "For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you #ConvictWeinstein #Guilty."
Rosanna Arquette: "Gratitude to the brave women who've testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it's easier for people to report their rapes."
Ellen Barkin: "Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff."
The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020
Mira Sorvino "The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty"
