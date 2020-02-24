Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland Twin in Sheer Dresses at Modern Family Wrap Party

The Dunphy sisters were style twins as they bid farewell to Modern Family.

While the famous cast wrapped filming on the beloved ABC series on Friday, it was not the final goodbye for the stars of the long-running sitcom. On Saturday night, they gathered together to celebrate with a wrap party, where Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter proved just how in sync they are after a decade of playing sisters.

As evidenced by photos Hyland shared on Instagram, the actresses posed together at the soirée in ruched, sheer black cocktail dresses—and the resemblance did not go unnoticed.

"Love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor," Hyland wrote. "We'll always be Dunphys and we'll always have each other."